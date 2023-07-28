Winston-Salem police host annual school supply giveaway

The backpacks full of school supplies are on a first-come, first-served basis, with one bag per child in attendance.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Need school supplies?

The Winston-Salem Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Foundation are hosting their annual school supply giveaway on Friday, Aug. 11 at 2 p.m.

The giveaway will be hosted at The Quarry at Grant Park for students from pre-K all the way up to high school.

Families can pick up a backpack full of school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Just remember, the backpacks are on a first-come, first-served basis, with one bag per child in attendance.

