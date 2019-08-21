WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Winston-Salem Police say Marshema Bernard has been found. The silver alert for her has been canceled.

PREVIOUSLY:

The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for Marshema Bernard.

Bernard was last seen at 2650 Oak Drive.

Authorities believe she may suffer from a cognitive impairment.

She's 4'11" tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 336-773-7700.

