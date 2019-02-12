WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say two people were arrested Wednesday after ramming a police car and leading officers on a chase.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened at the BP gas station on Peters Creek Parkway.

Police say Trayvon Bryant rammed a police vehicle with his car which led to a chase. Police say the passenger in Bryant's vehicle was a wanted suspect.

Investigators say the chase went in the areas of Brewer Road, Old Salisbury Road, Ardmore Road, Clemmonsville Road, Griffith Road, Hanes Mall Blvd and I-40 east.

Police say they eventually caught the suspects in another vehicle outside the city limits.

Officers say the driver of the suspect vehicle, Bryant, was charged with assault on a deadly weapon on a government official and fleeing to elude arrest. Police haven't released any information on the other person who was inside the vehicle.

