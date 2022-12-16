Winston-Salem Police Chief prepares for retirement

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson will retire from the force on December 31. However, she will not be leaving law enforcement, for good.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Chief Katrina Thompson has nearly 30 years of experience in Winston-Salem.

At the end of the month will soon leave her corner, upstairs office for the last time.

"It is bitter sweet. A lot of it is knowing that the family that I have come to know and love for the last nearly 30 years that I would kind of be stepping aside and walking away," said Chief Thompson.

Throughout her career Thompson stayed motivated.

Always pushing herself further.

"None of us know what we can become until we challenge ourselves and each other. So, that's what I've tried to do not only with my team, but myself as well," said Chief Thompson.

As Chief, Thompson led the department during times of civil unrest, a global pandemic, a school shooting that claimed the life of a Mt. Tabor High School Student and an ongoing officer shortage.

"I did not do this alone, it was because of the men and women that I get to work with every day in this agency that we were able to accomplish the things that we did," said Chief Thompson.

It's through those avenues she's taken as chief that has given her the courage to turn the page into the next chapter of her career as a US Marshall.

"The emotions that will be running through my head on December 31 will probably be much like the emotions running through my head right now. It will be sad but it's also a blessing and being able to have been in this position during this time is nothing short of a privilege," said Chief Thompson.

Thompson leaves behind a department accredited to the highest level in law enforcement, a new Real-Time Crime Center tasked with preventing crime before it starts and a department poised to utilize that technology to keep the community safe.

Although Thompson is not from the Triad, she says her adopted home in Winston-Salem will always be home.

The nationwide search for her successor has been narrowed down to seven candidates.

After the first of the year, the top three will be chosen to engage with the community before final selection will be made.