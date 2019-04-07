WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Police cruiser was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at a busy intersection Wednesday night.
Police say the crash involved four vehicles, and happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway around 7:30 p.m. Four of six lanes were closed while first responders cleared the scene.
Police say at least one person was injured.
All lanes have reopened.
This is the second time this week a Winston-Salem Police Officer has been involved in a crash.