Winston-Salem Police Department makes it clear they are not involved in the Virginia Military officer case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is letting the Triad, as well as others around the country, know that they were not involved in an incident that involved the Windsor Police Department in Virginia.

According to a release, the Winston-Salem Police Department has been receiving a high volume of calls from around the country from concerned citizens about the actions of some Windsor Police officers and their dealing with a Military officer on a traffic stop at a gas station.

"The incident was recorded in December 2020 which involves the Windsor Police Department in Virginia and not the Winston-Salem Police Department, North Carolina. Through different uploads some articles display that the incident came out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Several news media resources in Virginia can also confirm that the incident occurred in Windsor, Virginia," the release stated.

The Winston-Salem Police Department even spotted out indications so the public could clearly understand that they were not involved with this incident.

"If you watch the video, there are many indications that show that this incident was not involving the Winston-Salem Police Department."

1. Winston-Salem Police Department patrol vehicles are white and not dark in color

2. The patrol officer’s uniform in the video is different from the Winston-Salem Police Department’s along with a different patch and badge

The release ended by encouraging those who were concerned to make sure they contact the right police department.