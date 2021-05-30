Missing person located and in good health: WSPD

Sedrick Demond Moses has been located in good health, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Sedrick Demond has been located in good health, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a missing person by the name of Sedrick Demond Moses.

According to police, Moses was last seen leaving his home on Silas Creek Parkway on May 27. He was driving a black Buick Regal with a North Carolina registration plate of HLV-1698.