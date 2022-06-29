Winston-Salem police address community groups trying to expose child predators

Police Chief Catrina Thompson is expected to talk about community handling violence.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department plans to address the community on the issue of tackling violence.

Police Chief Catrina Thompson is expected to address the concerns at a meeting Wednesday at the Alexander Beaty Public Safety Training Center.

This meeting is taking place following the incident at Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard. However, we do not know if it's tied to the concerns Thompson is addressing about "civilian groups conducting self-initiated undercover criminal investigations in Winston-Salem."

Earlier this month, Chief Thompson said she has faith this summer could be the safest one yet, but it won't be easy.

"I firmly believe that we can take back our neighborhoods, but I know it's going to take all of us," Thompson said. "Let's commit to making summer 2022, the summer we take our neighborhoods back and make our community safer."

Thompson said it's essential for people to let law enforcement know when something isn't right.

"What does that mean? That means if you're seeing something on social media, let us know," Thompson said.

It is their duty to help, protect and serve, but Thompson said they can't do those things if they don't know.

"Obviously people aren't going to come to the police to tell us about crimes that they're about to commit or planning to commit, but they are talking to people," Thompson said. "So again, we're not asking that you necessarily get physically involved, let us handle that, but we are asking that you share the information."

The chief said the department will be dedicating all its resources to making the community a safer place for everyone.

