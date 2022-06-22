Winston-Salem police help talk woman down from overpass

US-421 and Cloverdale Avenue were shut down for about 45 minutes while officers helped the woman.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police shut down part of a highway Tuesday night to help a woman in distress.

Officers responded to a report of a woman threatening to take her own life, standing on the edge of the US-421 overpass at Cloverdale Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said the woman was refusing to come back over the concrete barrier. Fire and EMS personnel responded to help if needed. WSPD Crisis Negotiators were also called to the scene.

After about 45 minutes, police said the woman came back over the barrier and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Beginning July 16, a new three-digit number for a suicide and crisis lifeline will be launched nationwide. The number will be 988. North Carolina received more than $3 million in grant money to cover the hotline for two years.