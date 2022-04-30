Winston-Salem police investigate a shooting that left one injured

x
Police say the incident happened on Old Walkertown Road.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened on Old Walkertown Road. 

Police arrived at Old Walkertown Road Saturday morning at 1:46 a.m. Police found evidence of gunfire on a property, but no victim when they got to the scene. 

A short time later, police say a woman arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred at the property.

No other victims were located and a suspect has not been found. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

