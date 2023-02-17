Winston-Salem police investigate death on Wharton Avenue

Police said a 39-year-old man was found dead on Wharton Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was found dead in Winston-Salem Thursday.

Officers arrived at the 1500 block of Wharton Avenue around 9:15 p.m. to find Benjamin Hastings Beeson dead.

Investigators have cleared the scene and are working with the NC Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the death investigation, call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

