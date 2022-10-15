Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left 1 injured

Police say the 34-year-old man was inside Lounge 34 Saturday on North Liberty Street when he was shot.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning.

Police say the 34-year-old man was inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street when he was shot.

Police say he is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.