x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left 1 injured

Police said it happened at an apartment complex on Sunderland Road Saturday morning.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

Police said it happened Saturday at an apartment complex on Sunderland Road.

Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm. 

The investigation reveals that the victim was seated in his car in the parking lot when another person exited out of a white car that was driving through the parking lot, approached the victim and began shooting. 

Police said evidence does not support that this was a random incident. 

The investigation is ongoing at this time. 

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. 

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

    

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

2 the rescue SPCA: meet Kale

Before You Leave, Check This Out