Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left 1 injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

Police said it happened Saturday at an apartment complex on Sunderland Road.

Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The investigation reveals that the victim was seated in his car in the parking lot when another person exited out of a white car that was driving through the parking lot, approached the victim and began shooting.

Police said evidence does not support that this was a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.