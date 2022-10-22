Winston-Salem police investigating a shooting that left 1 injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.
Police said it happened Saturday at an apartment complex on Sunderland Road.
Police located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm.
The investigation reveals that the victim was seated in his car in the parking lot when another person exited out of a white car that was driving through the parking lot, approached the victim and began shooting.
Police said evidence does not support that this was a random incident.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.