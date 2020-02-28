WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after two cases of indecent exposure in the Ardmore neighborhood.

The first happened earlier this month on Fenimore Street. The second happened this week on Melrose Street near Sherwood Drive.

Both locations are less than a mile from each other.

Anyone with information on these cases can call Winston-Salem Police.

