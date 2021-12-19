Winston-Salem Police investigating deadly shooting overnight

Police said they found a 35-year-old man lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound just before 2 a.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a driveway overnight.

Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road in reference to a shooting just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

When officers got there, they said they found 35-year-old Jonathan Ray Wright lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services got to the scene and pronounced Wright dead.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. Police said no suspects are being sought at this time.