Winston-Salem Police investigating deadly shooting overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a driveway overnight.
Police said they were called to the 1300 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road in reference to a shooting just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
When officers got there, they said they found 35-year-old Jonathan Ray Wright lying in the driveway with a gunshot wound.
Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services got to the scene and pronounced Wright dead.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. Police said no suspects are being sought at this time.
The investigation is in the early stages and police aren't releasing any other information at this time.