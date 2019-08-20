WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Efird St.

It happened just before 10 a.m Tuesday. Police say they are unsure if there is one or two victims with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

