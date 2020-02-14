WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There has been an incident involving gunfire and Winston-Salem police this evening on 28th and Liberty Street, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said.

Officers involved fired at a fleeing vehicle. One officer received a non-gunshot injury, Mayor Joines said.

The injury is not life-threatening, Mayor Joines said.

This is a developing story. WFMY will continue to share more information as it is provided.

Other Stories:

RELATED: Death of missing SC 6-year-old Faye Swetlik under investigation

RELATED: Greensboro woman who attacked 2 elderly people in 2 months is back on the streets

RELATED: Student brings BB gun to Southwest Guilford Middle School

RELATED: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Graham, police say