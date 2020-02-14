WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There has been an incident involving gunfire and Winston-Salem police this evening on 28th and Liberty Street, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said.
Officers involved fired at a fleeing vehicle. One officer received a non-gunshot injury, Mayor Joines said.
The injury is not life-threatening, Mayor Joines said.
This is a developing story. WFMY will continue to share more information as it is provided.
