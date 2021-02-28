Winston-Salem police looking for missing man who could be shot

According to police, Corwin Erroll Allen was last seen on Saturday walking in the area of the 500 block of West Northwest Boulevard.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Pollice Department is looking for a missing man who may be the victim of a gunshot wound.

Police said Corwin Erroll Allen was last seen on Saturday walking in the area of the 500 block of West Northwest Boulevard (area of the Exxon gas station and ABC store).

He was last seen wearing a backpack over a light grey Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, and black shoes.