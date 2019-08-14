WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police have charged two people, including an officer with child abuse in connection to incidents that occurred in October 2018 and June 2019.

On October 02, 2018, Winston-Salem Police detectives began an investigation into allegations that a child had suffered non-life threatening injuries as part of a criminal act committed against the child. As part of that investigation, detectives charged Jaimie Yvonne Leonard, who also goes by Jaimie Leonard Binkley, with Child Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

Investigators opened a second investigation on June 19, 2019, into allegations of child abuse. During that investigation later in August, Jaimie Yvonne Leonard was charged with "Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Physical Injury and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

On August 14, 2019, David Ingram who's a Winston-Salem Police Officer was also charged with Child Abuse and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile. Ingram wasn't charged with the October 2018 incident until August 14, 2019, when they also charged him in connection with the June 2019 incident.

Ingram is a Winston-Salem Police Officer. He began his employment in March of 2006. His current employment status with the agency is “suspended pending termination.”

Both Leonard and Ingram have been released on bond.

If you have any information about these cases call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

OTHER CRIME STORIES

RELATED: 'You Just Don’t Think It Will Happen to You' | Neighbors Frustrated Over Car Break-ins, Theft in Mebane

RELATED: Man Stole Several Vehicles and Even a Park Bench, Deputies Say

RELATED: 'Felony Lane Gang' Back in the Triad, Detectives Warn

RELATED: Man Broke Into Trinity Home, Assaulted Several: Sheriff

RELATED: Jogger Attacked on Greenway After Refusing to Give up Belongings to Two Men With a Gun: Police