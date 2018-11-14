WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - Winston-Salem police officer Kevin Shay died recently, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

An obituary on the Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home website says Shay, who lived in Clemmons, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 9. The obituary says Shay, 39, served as a Sergeant in the USMC and served two tours in Iraq.

Shay was a Corporal with the department's Traffic Enforcement Unit. He was born in North Bellmore, New York.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson asked for a moment of silence for Shay at a media briefing Wednesday.

@cityofwspolice Chief Catrina Thompson asks for a moment of silence to honor officers who died in the line of duty as well as for Corporal Kevin Shay who died recently of other causes @WFMY pic.twitter.com/PxerKu3bae — Adaure Achumba (@adaure) November 14, 2018

"Anyone who knew Kevin would agree he added humor to every situation," read the obituary. "He took great pride in serving his country and his community."

Because Shay wasn't killed in the line of duty, police couldn't confirm details about his death.

