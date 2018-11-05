WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-- Friday, the Winston-Salem Police chief, Catrina Thompson, responded to felony charges filed against an officer with her department.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has charged 47-year-old Richard Workman with two counts of Felony Animal Cruelty. The sheriff's department said they received video and a report of a man hitting a small dog with a basketball, shaking the dog and then throwing it several feet onto concrete.

READ | Small Dog Hit With Basketball, Thrown Onto Concrete Slab; Winston-Salem Officer Charged

Statement from Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson:

On May 10, 2018, the Winston-Salem Police Department's Professional Standards Division received notification from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office regarding an investigation related to cruelty to animals. The Winston-Salem Police Department was informed the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office had determined the suspect was Richard Workman, a Winston-Salem Police Detective.

Our Professional Standards Division immediately began an administrative investigation to determine if any of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s policies had been violated. At the conclusion of that investigation, Mr. Workman was suspended, pending a hearing on an action for dismissal.

Workman has been with the police department since October 1999. He was promoted to corporal in January. He works in the Criminal Investigation Division and his salary is $58,164.60, the police department says.

© 2018 WFMY