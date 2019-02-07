WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say one of their officers was hit head on while responding to an emergency call Monday night.

The crash happened in the 2800 block of Reynolds Park Road around 7:30 p.m.

Police say Officer Christie Temas was driving east when a driver in the opposite lane crossed the center line and hit her patrol car head on.

Officer Temas and three people in the other car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lt. Fish with the department says there's no indication that alcohol was involved in the crash, and it isn't clear what caused the driver to veer into Officer Temas' lane.

