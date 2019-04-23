WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are memorializing a fallen officer Tuesday morning 26 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

Bobby Farrell Beane died on April 23, 1993. Beane was shot and killed while serving a search warrant for drugs. Officer Beane was 40 years old and was with Winston-Salem Police for 15 years. He was survived by his wife and children.

A remembrance ceremony is being held at 8 a.m.

