WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for assistance in the search for Kenneth Eugene Little who was recently reported missing.

Police said Little was last seen walking near the Winston-Salem Transit Center around 4 p.m., New Year’s Eve.

Police said Little could be described as about six foot tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants and suffers from a cognitive impairment.

If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

OTHER STORIES

'You could take someone's life,' High Point Police warn against celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve

These New Year's Eve events in the Triad have no cover charge

'It was such a joy': WSSU Police Chief retires after 42 years in law enforcement

Winston-Salem man stabbed near Church’s Chicken: Police

Missing 15-year-old Greensboro girl last seen two weeks ago

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE