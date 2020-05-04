WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: Miya Mariaisabella Carter has been located and is in good health, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Previous: Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Miya Mariaisabella Carter was reported missing Saturday. She is described as white, 4 feet and 11 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word “PINK” on the front of it, and was wearing multi-colored “slide” sandals.

Police say Carter suffers from various cognitive disabilities.

Investigators say she was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Reid Street.

According to Carter’s family she is most likely with friends in Winston-Salem, police say.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at: (336) 727-2800.

