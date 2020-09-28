Missing: 89-year-old man undergoing chemotherapy treatments

Winston-Salem police said Elihu Henry Dreher was last seen Sunday afternoon at Cracker Barrel in Kernersville.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need help in locating 89-year-old Elihu Henry Dreher.

Police said Mr. Dreher was last seen at the Cracker Barrel on Pecan Lane in Kernersville on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. He was wearing an American Eagle baseball cap, maroon sweater and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a white 2017 Ford Escape with NC plate number HFC8985.

Police said it's not known if Mr. Dreher has any cognitive disorders. However, he is ill and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.