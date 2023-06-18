Winston-Salem police said missing 85-year-old found safe

Police said Donald Swaim, 85, was found safe.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Winston-Salem police said Donald Swaim, 85, was found safe.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old man Sunday.

Police said Donald Swaim, 85, left the area of the 3000 block of Presley Drive sometime after 2 a.m.

Swaim is 5 feet 9 inches, weighs 105 pounds, and has gray hair.

Winston-Salem police said he is likely using a red and black walker and might be wearing pajamas.

Officers said Swaim suffers from dementia and falls frequently.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.