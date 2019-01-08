WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help as officers search for a missing man.

21-year-old Reakon Marquise Dean was last seen at a home on Yvonne Court.

He's believed to be wearing a black t-shirt, black gym shorts, black leggings, and blue and gray Vans.

He's 5'9, 160 pounds, and has a mustache and beard.

Police say Dean is known to hang out in the Waughtown Street and Salem Lake areas.

Dean does suffer from a cognitive disorder, but is high functioning.

If you know where Dean is, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7000, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904.