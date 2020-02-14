WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing teenager.

A silver alert has been issued for 15-year-old Javon D. Alderman. Police say he was last seen in the area of West Sedgefield Drive.

Officers say Alderman is 5’08” and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown eyes with black hair that is shaved on the sides with medium length dreadlocks on top.

Police say Javon has been diagnosed with a behavioral condition and has threatened to do harm to himself.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Javon Alderman is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

Other trending stories:

Death of missing SC 6-year-old Faye Swetlik under investigation

Stolen SUV recovered by Winston-Salem police; suspect still at large

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775