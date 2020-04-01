WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are searching for a missing woman by the name of Dalia Luiz Pastrana.

According to Winston-Salem Police, Pastrana was last seen at her home on January 2nd.

Pastrana is 5’7” tall and weighs between 150-170 pounds and has shoulder-length dark hair.

Police say she could possibly be driving a silver 2011 Honda Civic bearing NC registration “PFL-9788.”

Anyone with information about Dalia Pastrana's whereabouts is asked to contact Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700.

