WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say a BP Gas Station employee was shot Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting at 900 Waughtown Street just before 3 a.m. When they arrived they found 59-year-old Muhammad Athar suffering from a gunshot wound to his waist.

Gas station employees say the suspect entered the store and caused a disturbance with Mr. Athar and another employee. Mr. Athar followed the suspect outside of the store. Once in the parking lot, the suspect took out a black handgun and shot Mr. Athar. The suspect drove off on North Martin Luther King Drive.

Mr. Athar was transported by Forsyth County EMS, and is expected to be okay.

The suspect is described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view CrimeStoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY