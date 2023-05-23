MISSING: Winston-Salem police searching for a 14-year-old girl who family says may be pregnant

Winston-Salem police said 14-year-old Laela Kamoria Jones was last seen walking on N. Patterson Ave. before getting into a green 2000 Buick Century near her home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said they are searching for a missing teenage girl Tuesday night.

Police said 14-year-old Laela Kamoria Jones aka “Laeka" was last seen walking on North Patterson Avenue before she was seen getting into a green 2000 Buick Century, leaving from a parking lot near her home.

Officers said Jones is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a robe with glittery sparkles that said "DRIP" on it, black leggings, fluffy black slides, and a pink bonnet on her head.

Family members of Jones said she might be pregnant and seeking medical attention, but she does not have any other medical issues, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jones is asked to call 911, the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

