WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department lays a wreath on the anniversary of the death of every officer that was killed in the line of duty. But due to on-going construction and renovation near the Fallen Officer Memorial Wall, the department has announced they will suspend ceremonies for an entire year.

In lieu of the Fallen officer Ceremony, police will a hold a fallen officer remembrance on the anniversaries of all of their fallen officers. The Remembrance will consist of a wreath being hung at the memorial wall, and on-duty officers and city employees will wear black badge bands for the entire day, but there will not be a ceremony.

The department said out of respect for the families of all of the fallen officers, they will resume their ceremonies on September 9th of 2020.

