Thousands without power in Winston-Salem after Duke Energy reports damage to their equipment

The Winston-Salem Police Department has received multiple reports of power outages in several areas, including Reynolda Road and Stratford Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thousands are sitting at home in the dark in Forsyth County, according to police.

Duke Energy's website said the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging their equipment.

The Winston-Salem Police Department has received multiple reports of power outages in the following areas:

Reynolda Road and Stratford Road

Reynolda Road and Coliseum Drive

University Parkway and Robinwood Drive

University Parkway and Northpoint Boulevard

Silas Creek Parkway and Bethabara Road

University Parkway and West Hanes Mill Road

Drivers are strongly encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel. If anyone is unfamiliar with the area, please use GPS or other navigation apps responsibly.

Police also wanted to remind drivers that if they approach an intersection where the traffic signals are not functioning properly to treat it as a four-way stop.

According to Duke Energy's website, the majority of the power is expected to be restored by 8 p.m.

