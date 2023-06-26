Winston-Salem Pride brings in thousands

Thousands of people came out to Pride Saturday to celebrate pride in Winston-Salem.

WFMY News 2's very own Amber Lake helped emcee this year's festival on the main stage.

She was joined on stage by Brenda the Drag Queen and they introduced Drag performances, bands, and more.

The pride event celebrated the local LGBTQ+ community with live music, entertainment, dozens of street vendors, and hands-on activities.

Organizers say events like this are important in order to provide a safe space for people to be their true selves.

The Winston-Salem Police Department also provided security for the event in order to make sure everyone stayed safe.

Pride Month wraps up this week but there are still events you can attend in the future.

Alternative Resources of the Triad is the nonprofit organization that hosts Greensboro Pride and will be holding the second annual Pride March to Remember on Wednesday, June 28.

The march will start at 6:00 pm and recognize the 54th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City.

The riots on June 28th, 1969 sparked the modern Gay Rights Movement and were led by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn.

Attendees will gather at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum at 134 South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro and march to the Governmental Plaza. The event will continue with speakers and a candlelight vigil.

Greensboro Pride is October 1st along South Elm Street.