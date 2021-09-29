Emergency rental, utility assistance program available in Winston-Salem

Starting Oct. 1 the program will be open to any eligible resident who has suffered financial hardship, for whatever reason during the pandemic.

The city of Winston-Salem will receive up to $5.9 million dollars from the federal government to continue a rental assistance program.

Officials said in a statement, benefits will be increased and eligibility will expand the pool of residents who can qualify for the program. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program assists with rent and utilities, including electricity, water/sewer, natural gas, propane, garbage, fuel oil, and internet for low-income city residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Oct. 1 the program will be open to any eligible resident who has suffered financial hardship, for whatever reason, during the pandemic. Previously, eligible residents had to show that the pandemic was the cause of their financial hardship. Also as of Oct. 1, the program will provide up to 18 months of rent and utility assistance. The application process is free. Residents can apply online at Forsyth.cc/ERAP

According to city officials, residents who have already received ERAP assistance can apply for the additional three months of assistance if they still qualify.

Applicants with a household income of 50 percent or less of area median income, or who are pending eviction, will receive priority in having their applications processed.

Appointments are available at the ERAP Application Lab:

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m

and evening appointments are available

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What should Applicants bring?

Proof of income (pay stubs, award letters, or a self-written statement)

A copy of their lease

Identification

A ledger or letter from their landlord stating what they owe and utility bills showing what they owe, including any past-due amounts.

A self-written statement of financial hardship during the pandemic.

According to the Forsyth County Department of Social Services is making its transportation rides available to bring residents to the application lab.