WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a restaurant owner was found dead in the parking lot of her business Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to Prime Tyme Soul Cafe on University Parkway on a reported unconscious person.

Officers found 51-year-old Tonya Bass, the owner of the restaurant, dead in the parking lot.

Police say due to the suspicious nature, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

