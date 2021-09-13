Water main break impacts Winston-Salem bridge

Part of Bethabara Road was closed Monday morning, and some homes were without water while repairs were made.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews closed a Winston-Salem road Monday morning while repairs were made to a broken water main.

Bethabara Road is closed between Old Town Road and Silas Creek Parkway. It is also impacting the bridge over Monorcas Creek.

The water main break is impacting service in the area. Some nearby homes are without water.

Crews are also quickly working to fix the water transmission line and resume service to those homes.

Officials said a car accident also happened at the scene of the water main break. They did not say whether the crash caused the water main break.

Units on the scene of a motor vehicle accident 2000-Blk of Bethabara Rd. Road collapsed with a busted water main. Bethabara Rd. between Silas Creek Pky and Old Town Rd. is closed to traffic. Units on scene L14, E8, RS1, S7, B3, B1, FCEMS, WSPD. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/vn0JvLKZ4k — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) September 13, 2021

If you do lose water here is what city officials advise:

Turn water heater circuit breaker to the off position. If you use gas, contact your gas company if you have any questions.

Avoid opening any faucets or flushing any toilets during this time. This will help minimize air in your system.

If the water is discolored after service has been restored, flush your lines through a bathtub faucet first, for a short period.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while repairs are underway.

City officials said there is no timeline just yet for when service could be restored.