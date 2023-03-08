Crash involving school bus in Winston-Salem

None of the 18 students were injured, according to the bus driver.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem school bus was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning, according to police. None of the students were injured.

It happened just before 7 a.m.

Investigation revealed that a car was going northeast on Country Club Road and swung wide to the left before turning right when another car attempted to pass the school bus on the right and the two cars collided.

There were 18 students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to the bus driver.

The driver trying to pass the bus had minor injuries.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials were notified and responded.

