'We want to remember why we're protesting'| vigil supports victims of social injustice in Winston-Salem

Flashlights, candles, and cellphones lit the way as community remembered and honored victims of social injustice around the country.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Blackout NC put together a shine the light vigil in Winston -Salem for victims of social injustice.

Folks filled not only the steps of City Hall, but shut down a section of Main Street during Saturday’s vigil.

Flashlights, cellphone lights and candles lit the stairway of city hall has the crowd chanted ‘peace, love and unity’.



A poem and personal testimonies of injustice all led up to the reading of several names locally and nationally who organizer Alia Wofford said have died from social injustice in America.



"We're really trying to catch the momentum, Wofford said. “We're not just out here protesting but we want to remember why we're protesting.”

Wofford said the reading of the names is a painful reminder of what families have dealt with and why the city must go beyond what happens day to day to make changes.



"I would like for us to have a conversation with law enforcement, but also make sure our public officials are representing the people as well and working on our behalf in Washington to create laws that are beneficial for our community,” Wofford said.

Willard Dobson attended the vigil and held a Black Lives Matter sign.

“I acknowledge that I have privilege as being a white person and I want to use it to speak for those who are not as fortunate as I,” Dobson said. “I want to make sure people have the ability to do things without having to worry about being killed or hurt just for the way they were born.”



Dobson said the vigil was an eye opening experience for her.



“Being able to mourn the lives that we've lost and the system that we're unfortunately oppressed in and hear other peoples stories who come from a different walk of life was really eye opening.” Dobson said.



There was discussion of community collaborations and a possible grant fund for the families of those who have lost loved ones to police brutality.