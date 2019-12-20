WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are working a shooting at a Winston-Salem municipal building.

Details are limited but dispatch says officers were called to the Joycelyn V. Johnson Municipal building at 2000 Lowery Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

We're told a shooting occurred but no other information has been released at this time.

WFMY has a crew on scene. Stick with us for updates on this developing story.

