WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

Just after midnight, officers near Old Lexington and Starlight Drive heard the sound of gunfire.

They arrived in the area near Lubuchanas bar on Starlight Drive and found the two men shot in the parking lot.

Both were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting.

Police say a suspect is still at large, but no information about the possible suspect has been released at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook