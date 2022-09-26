Winston-Salem police investigating early Monday morning shooting

Officers responded just after 12 a.m. Monday. A 40-year-old woman was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot early Monday morning.

Officers were called out to 109 Green Point Road just after midnight Monday.

First responders found a 40-year-old woman who was shot.

Detectives also found damage to a nearby home consistent with gunfire.

Medics took the victim to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

This investigation is in its very early stages.

No additional information is available to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.