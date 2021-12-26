Winston-Salem shooting on Nissen Avenue leaves three injured

Investigators said the shooting happened on Christmas Day during a family gathering.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured, including a minor, Christmas Day.

The incident happened just before midnight on Nissen Avenue at a family gathering.

Police said an unknown suspect started shooting at the victims as they were standing in the yard of a home. All three victims were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

Winston-Salem police said one of the victim's injuries as injuries for a juvenile are non-life-threatening. The other victim is in serious but stable condition.