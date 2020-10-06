x
Fourth arrest made in Winston-Salem homicide

Winston-Salem police say Omar Sanchez was identified as a fourth suspect in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriquez.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have charged a fourth suspect with murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man. 

The shooting happened on March 21. Police said they found 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriquez, 24, unresponsive in a parking lot on University Parkway. Rodriquez was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said Omar Sanchez, 24, was extradited to Forsyth County Detention Center on Monday for the crime. He was arrested by US Marshals in New York back in May. His charges were upgraded from accessory after the fact to murder. 

Police said Sanchez is being held in jail under no bond allowed. 

Investigators also charged Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera, 28, Jose Francisco Sorto, 19, and an 18-year-old with murder in the case. Police said the 18-year-old is not being identified because he was 17 at the time of the offense. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. 

