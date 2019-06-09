WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have found the fourth teen wanted in connection with a July shooting that left a 5-year-old Winston Salem boy dead. 17-year-old Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial was arrested in California.

Back on July 6th police say witnesses saw a silver vehicle come through Cole Ridge Circle. The teens in the car fired several shots that hit three apartments and a vehicle. One of those shots hit and eventually killed 5-year-old Alberto Rios Navarrette.

Winston-Salem police arrested an unnamed 14 year old, an unnamed 15 year old and 17-year-old Oscar Mendez-Rodriguez that night. But police later got a warrant charging 17-year-old Santiago Rodriguez-Marcial with murder.

Winston-Salem police say they were notified September 5th that Rodriguez-Marcial was arrested with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and is being held in a San Diego detention facility. He's awaiting extradition. If you have any more information call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700.

