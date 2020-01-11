Man shot outside store in Winston-Salem

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Shattalon Drive, outside the 'Buy and Go' convenience store.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning.

Once on scene, officers found Jose Jovel, 34, in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Jovel was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. Police said there is no update on Jovel's condition at this time.

Police believe the incident may have occurred due to an argument in the parking lot.

According to the release, the suspect(s) were in a black vehicle with a possible female driver.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.