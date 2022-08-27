Winston-Salem shooting injures one

Winston-Salem Police got a call about a shooting near Manly Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police received a call about a shooting at West 24th Street and North Cherry Street.

Police said there was a man that was shot inside a vehicle. He sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators said that the man was at Manly Street and Thurmond Street when he saw two people, one of which he has met in the past.

Officer said those two people fired multiple shots at him. The man was shot in the calf and he left the scene, driving to West 24th Street and North Cherry Street.

This investigation is ongoing and appears to be an isolated incident. No additional information is available to be released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.