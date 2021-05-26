Winston-Salem police issue Silver Alert for missing teen

13-year-old Christine Ralph was last seen walking on Abbey Park Ct. in Kernersville.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police issued a Silver Alert as they try to track down a missing teenager.

Police say 13-year-old Christine Ralph was last seen on Abbey Park Court in Kernersville Tuesday night.

She walked off around 7 p.m. and has not been seen since.

She suffers from cognitive disorders, which is why a Silver Alert was issued.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Ralph” in red and tan baggy pants.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.