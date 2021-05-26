x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Winston-Salem police issue Silver Alert for missing teen

13-year-old Christine Ralph was last seen walking on Abbey Park Ct. in Kernersville.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police issued a Silver Alert as they try to track down a missing teenager. 

Police say 13-year-old Christine Ralph was last seen on Abbey Park Court in Kernersville Tuesday night. 

She walked off around 7 p.m. and has not been seen since. 

She suffers from cognitive disorders, which is why a Silver Alert was issued. 

Credit: WSPD

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word “Ralph” in red and tan baggy pants. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. 

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. 

 

Related Articles