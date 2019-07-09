WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have issued a silver alert, asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man.

68-year-old William Arthur Clawson was last seen at the transit center on 5th Street in Winston-Salem.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, burgundy and yellow hat and brown shoes.

Clawson is 5'6 and weighs around 150 pounds. He has gray hair that is balding in some patches.

Police believe he may be headed to Charlotte and could turn up at a bus station.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clawson is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904.